Charlie Daniels: Maxine's raving 'motivated by same evil purposes' as Brown Shirts

Country music superstar Charlie Daniels warns that unless “radical voices” such as Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who has urged Democrats to harass Trump administration officials in public, are “called to heel,” there “will be blood.”

Daniels, who comments regularly on American issues in his Soap Box column, recalled a frightening lesson from history.

“Maxine Waters’ maniac raving, encouraging the harassment of those who disagree with her and her party’s politics, is motivated by the same evil purposes as the creation of the Brown Shirts and could give birth to a very nasty movement, a ‘law’ unto itself and totally out of anybody’s control,” he said.

At age 82, he remembers World War II.

The aim of such terrorizing and harassment he said is “complete political dominance by one party.”

“But this is not 1930s Germany and the Democrat Party is not the Nazi Party and the citizens of America are not a helpless ethnic minority and are awakening to the fact that they are under attack and the manifestation of their anger will soon surface, and unless these radical voices and financed mobs are called to heel, there will be blood,” he wrote.

Daniels said “part of that blood will be on the hands of Maxine Waters and her ilk who carelessly and viciously call for the persecution of all who disagree with their political beliefs.”

“I have been on this earth for 82 years, I have seen America in all kinds of political, fiscal and societal situations, wars, recessions, racial upheaval and reactionary violence, but I have never seen an elected public official claim that America can be civil only if their party is in control or encourage the public to target and harass members of the opposing party.”

Those fighting words were from Hillary Clinton in an interview earlier this month.

“Already the worm is beginning to turn as Nancy Pelosi was harassed by political protesters in Florida this weekend,” Daniels said. “Am I condoning that, saying that it’s alright as long as it’s my side doing the harassment? Absolutely not, anybody should be able to espouse and support any political agenda or candidate they so desire without fear of being terrorized by a mob, and yes folks, what we are seeing are mobs, of belligerent, foul-mouthed zealots apt to break out into violence at any moment.

“So, Maxine, Hillary, [Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.] and all the rest of you rabble-rousers, it’s time to call off the dogs, to reign in the fledgling brown shirts before you foment something you can’t possibly control that can only end in a kind of violence you can’t even imagine.”

WND has reported on the calls for violence.

Recently, a deputy communications director for Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party was suspended for a week for suggesting Republicans be brought “to the guillotines.”

An ad released by the Republican National Committee compiled a montage of Democratic leaders urging violent resistance of their opponents.

There was Eric Holder’s call to kick Republicans, Waters’ to harass Trump officials in public, Nancy Pelosi’s, “I just don’t know why there aren’t uprisings” and Hillary Clinton’s, “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for.”

See the ad:

‘AN UNHINGED MOB’: RNC Releases Brutal Ad Slamming Political Left pic.twitter.com/yOCRWQWOCE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2018

“Watching the mob attack innocent people and destroy property while Democratic leaders tell them to do it speaks volumes,” a Twitchy post said. “Hey, thanks Nancy, Eric, Maxine, Hillary, and Cory!”