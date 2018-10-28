Children taught national heroes are … those who kill!

A list of 10 people promoted in a textbook by the Palestinian Authority as national heroes includes no scientists.

There are no doctors on the list, no engineers.

There are no singers, no athletes, no artists.

In fact, while there have been three Muslim Nobel Prize laureates in science and two in literature, they are not on the list, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The names feted in the textbook are “10 Muslim combatants from the first century of Islam through the 21st century … and possibly the worst name on this list of role models is terrorist mass-murderer Dalal Mughrabi.”

That’s according to Itamar Marcus of Palestinian Media Watch.

In a commentary published in the Jerusalem Post, he said there’s a reason many recent Palestinian terrorists have been teens, “including the recent murderer of Israeli-American father of four, Ari Fuld.”

It’s because the PA urges children to aspire to become a terrorist and even die as a terrorist.

“If you want to know why Palestinian children believe that killing Israelis is model behavior, all you have to do is look at a chapter in one of their schoolbooks,” he wrote. “PA schoolbooks have been criticized ever since Palestinian Media Watch wrote the first report on them in 1998, and the newest books in some respects are the worst ever. However, one chapter stands out in its overt promotion of terrorism. This chapter, appearing in the fifth-grade Arabic Language book published in 2017, serves as a window to understanding the PA leadership’s profoundly twisted values.”

The chapter discusses the importance of national identity and pride, hailing “heroes” who “remain in Palestinian consciousness,” saying “every one of us wishes to be like them.”

