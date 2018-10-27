City manager to remain in role despite prostitution charges

(WTOC) Hinesville City Council met Monday afternoon to discuss their next steps after City Manager Kenneth Howard was charged in a sex prostitution ring at Fort Valley State and University.

The council opted to keep Howard in his role as city manager instead of placing him on any sort of administrative leave, despite the charges against him. Howard waited to hear whether he’d be placed on leave or remain on the job as the council went into executive session. They met for 15 mins then returned to open session.

Mayor Allen Brown read a statement from the city that said Howard’s tenure and reputation gave them faith in him.