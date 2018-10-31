CNN anchor: Biggest terror threat in U.S. 'is white men'

CNN anchor Don Lemon should perhaps read CNN a little bit more.

So concludes a commentary at the Gateway Pundit after Lemon smeared white men in America by calling that group the “biggest terror threat.”

After claiming people should not “demonize” any group or ethnicity, he did just that.

“The biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most are radicalized to the right,” he claimed.

See him:

But at Gateway was listed, from CNN itself, a long series of terror attacks.

In America.

By Muslims.

“The only attack in this list by CNN that did not involve Islamist killers is the August 2017 attack in Charlottesville where one protester was killed at a Unite the Right rally,” the report said.

“Every other terrorist attack involves radical Islam.”

“Don Lemon does not know what the hell he is talking about,” the report said. “Oh, and Don sounds like a racist.”

On the CNN list were the 1993 bombing of the 2 World Trade Center building, the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta, the 9/11 attacks, the Boston Marathon killings, the attack on a recruiting center in 2015 by Mohammad Abdulazeez, the massacre in San Bernardino by Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik, the gay bar killings in Florida by Omar Mateen, and more.

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh had a comment on the characterization of white men: “Don Lemon may be one of the most mentally challenged people on television.”

He continued, “This is not a one-off. The idea that the opposition, as far as the left is concerned, is white men, predominantly white Christian men, that is right on the money.

“It is white men who created this racist, bigoted unfair country … that is what we are up against.

“This is certainly what has energized and filled women across this country with rage, leftist women.”

Lemon said, “I keep trying to point out not to demonize any one or any one ethnicity … We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right.”

And he threatened them, saying, “We have to start doing something about them.”

He said, “There is no white guy ban. So what do we do about that?”

The Daily Caller noted Lemon also complained that NOT calling President Trump a racist would violate his “journalistic integrity.”

On CNN, he credited Barack Obama with the nation’s economic gains that resulted from Trump’s economic agenda, and justified his calling Trump names, like racist.

“I don’t see where statements of fact are wrong. If you have the evidence that points to someone being a racist, everything they say and things that they do points to them being a racist, I don’t think that’s…” he said.

When someone said, “Except his actions aren’t racist. He’s given us the lowest black unemployment rate,” Lemon lashed out, “What does that have to do with anything? Thank you, President Obama. That low black unemployment rate started with President Obama.”

WND columnist Michael Massie just recently had a comment on Lemon.

“As an American who happens to be black, permit me to tell you exactly how I feel about the miserable excuses for humanity who are attacking Kanye West for meeting with President Trump. Their ideological anaplasia enslavement to abject ignorance is indefensible and worthy of the harshest scorn.

“The boorish commonality and moral opprobrium infecting many blacks has been exposed in the aftermath of Kanye West’s meeting with President Trump.

“It’s a fact that when it comes to morality CNN’s Don Lemon is definably autoecious, i.e., he is a parasite fungus that has spent his entire professional life-cycle, thus far, on a single host, and that single host is called ‘amorality,'” he wrote.

“Black people like Lemon fancy themselves clever when they behave with such a profound lack of propriety. After all, they aren’t on CNN to represent a positive portrayal of character and erudition; Lemon and his kind are on CNN to example the lowest forms of commonality, and they never fail to deliver,” he said.