Colleges' Halloween warning: No cultural appropriation

(COLLEGE FIX) — With Halloween just around the corner, campus officials nationwide have warned students about their choice of Halloween costume and the harmful cultural appropriation they say comes with some choices.

From hosting cultural appropriation workshops to sending out school-wide warnings, administrators are working to ensure students don’t offend or are offended on the big day.

“While we admire the creativity that goes into many people’s costume choices, be aware that cultural appropriation of identities can be offensive,” states a recent memo to the University of Oklahoma campus community. “Please select your costumes and depictions in a way that does not demean, dehumanize or diminish anyone’s identity or culture.”