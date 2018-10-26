Dow dives 300 points

(CNBC) Stocks fell sharply on Friday as investors slogged through another volatile session on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 416 points lower after dropping more than 500 points at its lows of the day. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.6 percent. At its lows, the tech-heavy Nasdaq had fallen more than 3 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 2.2 percent and entered into correction territory, trading more than 10 percent below its 52-week high. The average stock market correction, since WWII, results in a 13 percent drop and lasts for four months if it does not turn into a full-fledged bear market.