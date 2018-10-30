Dow rallies more than 400 points

(CNBC) — U.S. stocks snapped higher Tuesday as markets sought to pare steep October losses in the month’s final days of trading.

The S&P 500 gained 1.5 percent as gains in real estate, energy and materials stocks carried the index out of correction territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 450 points as Goldman Sachs, McDonald’s and Boeing all outperformed.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also rose 1.5 percent as gains in Intel and Comcast offset losses in Amazon and Netflix. The e-commerce giant shed 0.7 percent while the internet video company lost 0.3 percent. Equities closed lower in the prior session, giving up sharp gains in a turbulent session that saw the Dow travel more than 900 points.