Drudge slams Fox for 'bizarre' shooting analysis

(DEADLINE) — There’s usually a lot of similarity in the perspectives of The Drudge Report proprietor and the Rupert Murdoch owned Fox News Channel, but they seem to have hit a crossroads of difference today after the worst concentrated case of anti-semitism in American history.

Matt Drudge took the cable newser to the online woodshed on Monday over the apparently “bizarre” response on FNC’s Outnumbered to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting massacre on October 27. In a trio of rare tweets from his personal feed, Drudge tore into FNC after the murder of 11 congregants in the Pennsylvania house of worship:

Whoa pal, don’t rush to judgement, FNC says of the segment in question.