(Business Insider) Facebook has been stung with the maximum possible fine by Britain’s privacy watchdog for the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) fined Facebook £500,000 ($645,000), the highest punishment it can dish out for a data breach.

The ICO said in July that it intended to level the maximum fine on Facebook after Cambridge Analytica exploited the data of 87 million users harvested by developer Dr Aleksandr Kogan.