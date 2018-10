(NEW YORK POST) — The family lawyer for accused mail bomber Cesar Sayoc said he plans to raise questions about whether Sayoc is mentally sound enough to understand the charges against him at his first court hearing Monday.

“What we intend to do is raise his competency,” Miami lawyer Ronald Lowy told The Post. “We’re in need of a competency determination before he’s even transferred to New York. I think it’s important that we determine quickly that he’s competent,” Lowy said.