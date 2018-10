(KMGH) The father of an 8-year-old boy says his son is a danger to himself and the community, but no one will listen.

Records show the boy has attacked pregnant women and children, and a state psychologist says he needs to stay in residential care, but Medicaid is denying it.

“He’s 8 years old, and nobody wants to help him,” said Chris McInvale, who said his son was severely abused for years in custody of his biological mother. “It’s just been awful.”