Feds sued over Hillary Clinton's security clearance

Government watchdog Judicial Watch is suing the State Department to find out why Hillary Clinton was allowed to keep her security clearance after the FBI determined she had mishandled classified information.

The lawsuit also demands records related to the security clearances of Clinton associates Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills, Jacob Sullivan and Phillipe Reines.

Judicial Watch initially asked for the information under the Freedom of Information Act in August, just days before the government announced Clinton’s clearance had been revoked.

The legal action followed the State Department’s decision not to respond to the Judicial Watch request.

President Trump made an issue of former Clinton officials holding on to their security clearances after leaving office, including former CIA Director John Brennan after he sharply criticized Trump.

Judicial Watch noted Clinton’s clearance was withdrawn at her request Aug. 30, nine days after Judicial Watch filed its FOIA request.

The legal complaint was filed in federal court in Washington.

“In a September 21 letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, Acting Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs Charles S. Faulkner said that, at her request, Clinton’s security clearance was ‘administratively withdrawn’ on August 30,” Judicial Watch said.

Others were withdrawn at the time.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has been probing the mishandling of classified information through the private, unsecure email server.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said the State Department “needs to provide the full truth on the security clearances of Hillary Clinton and her top aides and why the agency allowed Mrs. Clinton to keep her clearance despite her mishandling of classified information and related false statements.”

The State Department had told Grassley that the clearances were maintained after Clinton left office for “research.”

The scandal over Clinton’s use of the private email server has continued as additional classified emails from her account have been released.