Fox bans Lou Dobbs guest for 'anti-Semitism'

(DEADLINE) — Fox Business Network is pulling an already aired episode of Lou Dobbs Tonight from reruns or any online archives because of perceptions created by a guest’s remarks about activist George Soros.

In a Thursday broadcast, Chris Farrell, head of the conservative activist Judicial Watch organization, said that Soros and a “Soros-funded State Department” are financially backing the so-called migrant “caravan” that is heading toward the US border from Mexico.

Some observers believed the remarks were an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory dog whistle on Soros, who is Jewish, and revives Fifth column canards about Jewish plots. The condemnations of Farrell’s remarks gained steamed in the wake of heightened sensitivities following the Pittsburgh Synagogue massacre on Saturday.