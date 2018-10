(WFTS) — BARTOW, Fla. — Police say two middle school girls, who worship Satan, armed themselves with knives in a foiled plot to violently kill classmates and drink their blood at school on Tuesday.

The 6th and 7th-grade girls attend Bartow Middle School, police say. At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Bartow Police School Resource Officer assigned to the school was summoned to the principal’s office in reference to an armed juvenile complaint.

The investigation revealed that the students armed themselves with knives, and planned on attacking fellow students during the school day.