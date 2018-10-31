Google CEO supports employee walk-out

(CNBC) — Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an internal email on Tuesday condoning an employee protest planned for Thursday in the wake of a bombshell New York Times’ report about sexual misconduct at the company, a source tells CNBC.

Pichai’s note, previously obtained by Axios, follows up on a memo he sent staff last week, where he wrote that the company had made changes in recent years to take “an increasingly hard line” on inappropriate conduct at work, and had fired 48 people, including 13 senior managers, in the last two years, without exit packages.

In his latest memo, Pichai clarifies that the company also had not provided exit packages to employees who resigned while the company was investigating claims of sexual harassment.