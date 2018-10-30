Gunman shoots out windows of GOP office

At least four shots were fired into the county office of the Republican Party in South Daytona, Florida, according to police.

The Orlando Sentinel reported no one was injured at the Volusia County office, but the shooting broke two front windows damaged drywall inside.

South Daytona police Capt. Mark Cheatham told the paper the incident, reported Monday, could have happened between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning

Volusia County Republican chairman Tony Ledbetter, told WFTV-TV in Orlando that “some sick person,” most likely a Democrat, took out his anger.

“You’ve got some sick person, and I’ll call them out, they’re Democrats. No Republican has any reason to come attack our location,” he said.

Coming on the heels of the murder of 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the League of Women Voters of Florida and the Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence called the incident “domestic terrorism.”

“The hatred that is consuming our state and country helps no one and hurts us all,” the groups said.

Conservative filmmaker and pundit Dinesh D’Souza noted in a tweet that he was not seeing much coverage of the shooting.

“Can you imagine if someone shot up the headquarters of the Democratic Party? Once again this is a window into what dirty rotten scoundrels we have in mainstream media.”

Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat, condemned the shooting in a tweet and said he’s “glad everyone at the Volusia County Republican headquarters is okay and that no one was inside when the shooting happened.”

Democratic state Rep. Patrick Henry said he was angry about an incident that occurred after “one of the deadliest 72 hours in America.”

“Your party affiliation should never make you a target of gun violence,” Henry said.

Tallahassee Mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum condemned the shooting.

“I want supporters on all sides of this election to stay safe,” he said.