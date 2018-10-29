Hidden camera in couple's cruise-ship bedroom

(USATODAY) — A Florida couple is recalling a distressing experience on a Carnival Cruise after finding a hidden camera pointing at their bed.

In an interview set to air Monday, Chris and Dana White told Inside Edition that they discovered a recording device hidden among TV wires in their stateroom last October on the Carnival Fantasy, a three-day Caribbean cruise departing from Mobile, Alabama.

“I said, ‘Is that what I think it is?’ ” Chris White said. “And she looked at it and she became concerned. And we were just really flabbergasted that there’s a camera in the room and it’s plugged up and it’s working.”