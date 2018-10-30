How Google is stealing our liberty

I’ve got bad news and I’ve got good news.

First the bad news.

There are still powerful corporate cartels, criminals, terrorists and rogue nations out there with bad intentions and plans, and the means to carry them out.

I’ve been warning you about the Google-Facebook nexus and how it literally threatens the future of free speech, free press and free elections. (For a primer on this subject, I cannot recommend highly enough the new movie “The Creepy Line.”)

We at WND.com, after 21 years as the pioneer in independent online news site, are fighting for our very survival against this threat, along with most of our colleagues. It’s an uphill battle, and the odds are against us. But the threat is bigger than that. It extends far beyond free speech to America’s ability to maintain a free society in which the people actually control their own destiny. Again, I urge you and your friends and family members to take the time to learn what’s at stake by seeing “The Creepy Line,” today if possible. Don’t put it off. Time is short. Spread the word.

Meanwhile, there are still other bad actors out there – stealing the future. North Korea might not be firing rockets around the globe in a game of nuclear blackmail, but, in the last two years it has stolen $571 million in cryptocurrencies, a new report says. That’s $571 million of a total of $882 million stolen worldwide.

What does one problem have to do with another? Maybe you don’t understand the potential the future of the blockchain has for saving us all from the first threat – and putting the leftists at Google and Facebook in their place.

Yes, there really is a cryptocurrency future, though it needs to be safe, secure and reliable – with protections against money-laundering, terrorism-financing and criminality.

The next big thing is cryptocurrency – the blockchain. Trust me on this.

And I would like to introduce you into this new world with no risk or obligation. It would help me in my little battle for survival against the forces of evil – Google and Facebook and the rest of the Digital Speech-Code Cartel and their manipulation of future elections. I believe together we can win this fight.

That’s the good news.

Now, let me be open and honest about one thing – I need financial support from you. Many of you have given already. If you can give more, great. If not, I understand. Thank you for what you have done. If everyone who reads WND or subscribes to our news alerts gave only $3, I figure we would have been long past this crisis we’ve been in since President Trump won the White House and Google and Facebook went to war with the deplorables in the independent media.

We would have made money and expanded out independent investigative reporting, as we did through 2016, when we played a positive role in that monumental presidential election.

Instead we lost MILLIONS – in two years!

So, we need your help if we are to continue defending and safeguarding our free society.

We would also like to see America retain its free speech, free press, freedom of religion, free enterprise and free elections – correct?

That’s why we need your direct financial help.

And that’s where I’ve got something to give back to you – more good news!

If you will donate at least $100 to WND, I’ll send you one AML Bitcoin token, the cryptocurrency I consider to be the best bet to dominate the industry in the next year or two because of safety, security and anti-piracy and anti-money-laundering technology. (That’s why it’s called AML.)

When we first made this offer, AML Bitcoin was not even trading on any exchanges. It is now on several. Look for it to take the cryptocurrency world by storm in less than a year.

This is a way for you to tippy-toe into the strange new world of cryptocurrency, get your feet wet and start to wrap your brain around the future of the blockchain.

Send WND a donation of $100 and get one token. Send WND $500 and get five. Send WND $1,000 and get 10. Send WND $5,000 and get 50. Send WND $10,000 and get 100. Suit yourself, but get started – without the hassle of the exchanges and without trying to become a total cryptocurrency geek overnight.

As you may have heard in my previous announcements, AML Bitcoin boasts patented hack-proof technology that I believe will make these units precious.

So, why am I giving them up? Because WND needs the money now to fight for something even more precious – America’s freedom.

It’s more than possible that your contribution to WND will in the future pay for itself and then some. In fact, I’m counting on it!

As you know, WND has been struggling thanks to the Speech-Code Cartel comprising Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon and Apple – the seditious six monopolies that are attacking the foundation of America’s most fundamental liberties of free speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion and free elections. The effect has been devastating to WND – with relentless attacks on our traffic and revenues. While I’m hoping and praying that President Trump, the Justice Department and Congress do the right thing by reining in these monopolies and holding them to the neutrality standards at least three of them agreed to as simple “carriers” of content, rather than publishers of content, WND must prepare and protect itself in other ways. One of those ways was to make a strategic purchase of AML Bitcoins, which we believe will skyrocket in value in the next year or less.

Why? Because AML is unique among the other cryptocurrencies with its safe, secure, patented anti-money-laundering, Know-Your-Customer, anti-theft technology. The blockchain is the future, says tech guru and visionary George Gilder. He foresees the day of Google’s demise and a bright new internet. Before there was Google, there was WND – and we want WND to still be here when we experience life after Google.

If you are thinking about making a foray into cryptocurrency yourself, AML Bitcoin is my strong recommendation. You can do it the easy way, by contributing to WND and getting your AML Bitcoin premium of one token per $100, or you can buy them at market prices on the crypto exchanges. It’s up to you. As for WND, we could use the money now.

Again, I foresee the day, in the not-too-distant future, when that little premium token will be worth more than your donation to WND – perhaps lots more.

Disclaimer: All donations made in response to this offer are non-refundable. It is the responsibility of the donor to provide WND with an accurate, unique wallet ID downloaded from AMLBitcoin.com within 30 days of the donation to receive the premium offer. By taking part in this offer, you agree to read and accept AML Bitcoin’s terms and conditions.

Not interested in AML Bitcoin? Of course, you can also choose to make a straight donation to WND in the following ways:

1. Support WND, the original pioneer in independent news 21 years ago, in its battle for survival against the Speech-Code Cartel of Google, Facebook and others, which are purposely trying to destroy WND and the entire independent, alternative media.

Don’t like to use credit cards? You are welcome to make your contributions by check by sending them to: WND.com, Inc., 2020 Pennsylvania Ave NW #351, Washington, DC 20006.

2. You can also support WND’s groundbreaking new book, “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,” by yours truly, with your tax-deductible contributions in any amount to the fabulous missions organization, Gospel for All Nations, which has adopted the project to help spread the truth of the Good News around the world. This book, coming out in hardcover this week, is an important part of WND’s recovery, rebirth and revitalization plan for later this year. For donations of $100 or more, you will receive a special signed advance reader copy of the book. Your support with book-printing and marketing expenses will help us immensely to weather this storm – not to mention get proper distribution for what many are calling a compelling and redemptive “breakthrough Bible book.”

If you prefer to write tax-deductible checks for this purpose, you can do so by sending them to: “Gospel Book,” Gospel for All Nations, 580 E Street – PO Box 100 – Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

Of course, you can always just buy the book – or a box of them to give to everyone on your holiday shopping list. How about that? I believe this Bible-breakthrough book, apart from being spiritually uplifting and enlightening, is, the Lord willing, another component of WND’s recovery.

Thank you for hearing me out. And don’t forget to see “The Creepy Line” soon. It’s urgent.