Huckabee highlights pep rally for 2018 midterms

Conservatives across America, just two years into President Trump’s first term, cite a growing economy, a strong military, smaller government, restoration of religious freedoms, more protections for the unborn and the move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem as signs the nation is on the right track.

But they worry that the midterm elections on Tuesday will threaten that agenda if they follow the historical pattern of the party not in the White House picking up seats.

This year, that could mean Nancy Pelosi returning to the House speakership.

In response, a coalition of major conservative groups, from Alliance Defending Freedom and American Family Association to Students for Life of America, First Liberty and Family Research Council, has scheduled a simulcasted rally on Sunday to remind voters what’s at stake.

Called The Event, it’s scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern Time at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado. Speakers include FRC President Tony Perkins, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, ADF President Michael Farris, EW Jackson of Staying True to America’s National Destiny and Kristan Hawkins of Students for Life of America.

They will encourage prayer for the nation to continue on its current path.

See the details:

There are instructions online for hosting a showing of the simulcast, for attending live and for watching online.

The aim is to “pray, to vote, and to stand as we hear from some of America’s most influential Christian political influencers about what we can do to help move our country in the right direction.”

The GOP has a razor-thin 51-49 margin in the U.S. Senate, but the party could pick up several seats in the chamber, which approves federal judges.

In the House, which has the power of impeachment, the GOP is defending a 23-majority, and many prognosticators believe the Democrats will regain control.

Nancy Pelosi has vowed, if she become speaker, to conduct investigations of the Trump administration. Some Democrats, including Rep. Maxine Waters of California, have called for filing articles of impeachment.

Promoters of The Event said: “Hey let’s look on the bright side. America IS moving in the right direction. Our economy is stronger. Small businesses are thriving. Unemployment is at record lows. Our military crushed ISIS. Remember the energy crisis? America will soon be the world’s leading energy powerhouse. Government overreach is shrinking. Religious freedom is on the rise. Unborn babies have new protections. New judges are on the bench. And Jerusalem is now home to the U.S. Embassy.

“Wow! The midterm elections are coming.”