Human smugglers arrested hiding in Central American caravan

A number of human smugglers operating inside the caravan moving from Central America through Mexico toward the United States’ southern border have been arrested, and seven unaccompanied minor children have been rescued, according to Judicial Watch.

The government watchdog said it obtained exclusive information and photos from Guatemalan authorities “revealing that they have recovered seven unaccompanied minors from human smugglers working inside the caravan.”

“The children have been taken into custody and they are being provided with food, water and medical attention, according to a high-level Guatemalan government official. The smugglers have been arrested and the broader investigation into criminal activity in the caravan is ongoing.”

A Judicial Watch team, led by Director of Investigations Chris Farrell, was at the Guatemala-Honduras border monitoring the progress of the mass movement of people who say they intend to march illegally into the U.S.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said Farrell and Irene Garcia have “put themselves in harm’s way to get this material, and Judicial Watch supporters nationwide are highly grateful for their sacrifices.”

Some of the migrants, estimated to total 7,000 or more, come from as far away as Brazil, China and India, Judicial Watch said.

Guatemala’s president revealed that nearly 100 ISIS terrorists have been apprehended in the region where the caravan originated.

The Trump administration announced it is sending at least 800 active duty troops to the southern border as the president considers how best to deal with the caravan.

The report said the troops would provide logistical and other support to the Border Patrol.

Trump tweeted a message directly to the migrants: “To those in the caravan, turnaround. We are not letting people into the United States illegally. Go back to your country and if you want, apply for citizenship like millions of others are doing!”

The report explained migrants who reach the U.S. border and enter illegally can claim asylum under U.S. and international law.

There were 331,700 who made such claims in 2017, far more than any other country in the world.

Asylum seekers are required to demonstrate they have a reasonable fear of future persecution on account of race, religion, national origin, political opinion or membership in a social group.

Capital Research said that one of the key organizations pushing the migrants toward the U.S. has been Pueblo Sin Fronteras.

“Some left-leaning publications such as the New York Times have said that ‘no group has claimed responsibility for organizing [the most recent] caravan,’ perhaps in order to stave off claims by President Trump and other conservatives that it is being aided by left-wing activists in the United States,” the report said.

“The Times, however, is only partially correct. While no single group has claimed control of the migrant caravan, at least two activists from Pueblo Sin Fronteras – Denis Omar Contreras and Rodrigo Abeja – are embedded in the caravan, according to the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, and the Mexican newspaper La Jornada,” said Capital Research.

WND reported this week the Department of Homeland Security confirmed gang members and males from the Middle East and Asia are in the caravan headed for the United States that began in Honduras.

DHS spokesman Tyler Houlton said “there are individuals within the caravan who are gang members or have significant criminal histories.”

“Citizens of countries outside Central America, including countries in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and elsewhere are currently traveling through Mexico toward the U.S.,” he said.

Guatemalan intelligence officials, according to Judicial Watch, confirmed that the caravan that originated in the northern Honduran city of San Pedro Sula includes Special Interest Aliens, or SIA, from other continents as well as other criminal elements and gang members.

Judicial Watch said there are “large groups of men, some with criminal histories, aggressively demanding that the U.S. take them in.”

Many migrants who say the are fleeing gang violence and poverty have told media they learned about the caravan through social media, the San Antonio Express-News reported.