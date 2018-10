(BBC News) Human urine has been used to create environmentally friendly bricks by university students in South Africa.

They combined urine with sand and bacteria in a process that allows the bricks to solidify at room temperature.

“It’s essentially the same way that coral is made in the ocean,” Dyllon Randall, their supervisor at the University of Cape Town, told the BBC.

Normal bricks need to be baked in high-temperature kilns that produce large amounts of carbon dioxide.