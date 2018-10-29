Investigate -- and jail -- George Soros

In the 2004 movie “National Treasure,” Agent Sadusky, played by Harvey Keitel, explained to Ben Gates (Nicholas Cage), the ramifications of his breaking the law: “Someone’s got to go to prison, Ben.” Ben responds: “Well, if you’ve got a helicopter, I think I can help with that.” Which brings me to George Soros.

Bankrolling violent subversive groups for the express purpose of subverting the government of the United States of America and deconstructing our Constitution for purposes of bringing about insurrection is by definition sedition. This is exactly what George Soros has been knowingly funding since at least 1984.

Soros is founder of the Open Society Foundations worldwide and the rabid progressive group MoveOn.org – both are legendary for their commitment to subverting the government of America.

And while MoveOn.org both directly and through its ancillary satellite groups has spared no effort to advance its pernicious progressivism, I argue it’s Soros’ Open Society Foundations that are the primary threat to our way of life.

An example is the so-called “caravan of refugees,” which is an act of organized politico-subversion intended to create a Marxist climate of anti-American resentment from within the borders of America.

I argue that there are two key elements to their effort. In his book: “The Red Green Axis: Refugees, Immigration and the Agenda to Erase America,” investigative journalist James Simpson, details the veiled machinations of these shadowy Marxist groups.

In a recent article Simpson writes: “A vast network of foundations, non-profits, government entities and political organizations have a vested interest in the continued growth of the resettlement of refugees in America. Because they receive billions of dollars in federal grant money, publicly-financed, tax-exempt organizations have significant incentives to support political candidates and parties that will keep these programs alive.” (“Resettlement with Caution: National Security Concerns,” Capital Research Center, Oct.24)

But it is the intent of Soros’ Open Society Foundations that I believe are the greatest threat. If allowed to go unchecked, Soros will use these global foundations to reshape our way of life in America and potentially overthrow our federal institutions by the insidious advancement of protocols designed to subvert our culture and government.

Open Society Foundations boasts its mission as: “The Open Society Foundations work to build vibrant and tolerant societies whose governments are accountable and open to the participation of all people” (opensocietyfoundations.org). They should have followed that opening sentence by saying: They accomplish same by using the worst of humankind to invade nations Soros targets.

Soros casts himself as a great philanthropist and propagator of the advancement of poor and disaffected persons worldwide. In reality he is a manipulator of global currencies and a destroyer of sovereign borders. He is a malignant cancer that appears benign when in reality it’s hyper-aggressive.

He is responsible for the funding of radical progressive groups that employ demonstrators and those who amount to domestic terrorists, for the express purpose of subverting the intent of our Founding Fathers.

Soros has a vision for America that is antithetical to everything our Founding Fathers purposed. He uses groups like the so-called “caravan of refugees” to invade and then extort services that belong to legal citizens. He funnels money and manpower through radical progressive groups like MoveOn.org to accomplish that goal.

It’s time the federal government thoroughly investigates every penny, every one of his foundations, everyone involved in the management of his foundations and every group that either directly or indirectly receive funding from him. The Ku Klux Klan was guilty of terrorizing Americans based upon the color of their skin, but they weren’t guilty of trying to overthrow America.

George Soros wants to destroy our economy for financial gain, and he purposes to reorder our government institutions to gain power, control and personal wealth. It’s time for the government investigative agencies to stop pretending that the invasion of America by the worst humankind other countries have to offer is just a random occurrence. It’s time to stop pretending that these groups are organically organized individuals who got up from their blankets on the floor of their huts and shanties one morning and decided to walk to America. It’s time to stop ignoring that these invaders are highly funded and well supplied.

We are a country of laws, and it’s past time to investigate and punish the person behind this intended seditious subversion of our culture. “Someone’s got to go to jail” for this, and that someone is George Soros. At the very least he should be deported back to Hungary where it is my understanding that their government would love to see him again.