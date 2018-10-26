Israel sends rescue forces to Jordan following deadly floods

(Unity Coalition for Israel) Water from heavy rains caught high school students and their teachers visiting hot springs near the Dead Sea, on its Jordanian side, the Israel Broadcasting Corp. reported Thursday. Along with the fatalities, 35 people were injured.

Israel’s military said it dispatched a search-and-rescue team at the request of Jordan’s government. Several helicopters from the Israeli Air Force’s elite search-and-rescue Unit 669 were sent across the border, the army said.

The Jordanian request for assistance came at a sensitive time for the relationship of the two countries. On Sunday, Jordan formally notified Israel that it would not renew a land lease deal for an area where Israeli farmers have large plantations. The deal, which had a 25-year expiration date, was part of the 1994 peace agreement between the nations.