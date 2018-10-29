Joy Villa: Americans sick of Dems' 'mob mentality'

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) — Singer Joy Villa joined Brandon Straka and thousands of former Democrats who celebrated breaking free of the party’s mind control at the #WalkAway march in Washington DC Saturday.

In an interview with the Gateway Pundit, Villa argued that more and more Americans are realizing they’ve been manipulated and lied to by Democrats because of President Trump’s leadership.

“Definitely Donald Trump did wake me up. He was the only one that could wake me up,” she said. “I was an independent. I was already sliding towards maybe Bernie, I was already looking for somebody, a populous type of movement. I knew Hillary was wrong. I wasn’t calling myself a liberal. I thought ‘I am an independent, I don’t want to be divisive.’ But I wanted human rights, women’s rights, no racism – all the good things that [Democrats] say they have, but they don’t own. Trump was like, ‘lets bring it back to basics, lets protect our borders, lets protect our citizens – legal citizens, born here or immigrated here. And lets protect our country, lets not go black vs. white.’