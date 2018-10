(DAILY MAIL) — Kanye West, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, announced he is quitting politics after being ‘used to spread messages I don’t believe in’ and denounced the president over his immigration policy.

The singer made the surprising declaration on Twitter on Tuesday.

‘My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!,’ he wrote.