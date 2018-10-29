Kathy Griffin sells F*** Trump goods on Twitter

Kathy Griffin, the stand-up comic who gained worldwide notoriety when she posed for a photoshoot with a bloody, severed head of a likeness of President Trump, is now selling her line of “F*** Trump” goods on Twitter, which is raising eyebrows.

“Alright, you asked and here it is…I added a blue F*** Trump holiday ornament,” Griffin tweeted Sunday afternoon. “Get both for $25! Reminder, there will be a limited run of these ornaments! Order Here: http://bit.ly/AllKathyMerch.”

In addition to Christmas ornaments, Griffin is selling coffee mugs, T-shirts, bumper stickers and the like, all adorned with the graphic Trump message. She also hawks products calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Griffin’s tweets caught the attention of journalist Laura Loomer, who sent a message to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey:

“Hey @jack, How is this not a violation of your terms of service?” Loomer asked Dorsey. “I thought Twitter had policies against hateful conduct?”

Loomer added: “You just banned John Guandolo because he spoke out about left wing Jew hatred, but you’re allowing Kathy to post hateful conduct? Looks like bias to me.”

Guandolo is the former FBI agent hired by police in Arizona to provide training on Muslim threats. He was suspended by Twitter after posting a message suggesting Democrats were responsible for the shooter at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pitttsburgh who killed 11 Jewish worshipers.

“Shooter in Pittsburgh – Robert Bowers – is a product of the Marxist Party of America’s call for violence (DEMOCRATS). Remember Nazis were socialists…leftists. Remember the KKK is a DEMOCRAT organization. #BanDemocrats,” Guandolo wrote in his now-deleted tweet.

Some comments reacting to Griffin’s obscene presidential sales tactics on Twitter include:

Meanwhile, Griffin performed on stage Sunday evening in St. Louis.

“I love when they say I’m unhinged. I never had any hinges. I don’t find them useful,” she told the audience, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Follow Joe Kovacs on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews