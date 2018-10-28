Keith Ellison reeling after abuse allegations

(Politico) Minnesota hasn’t elected a Republican attorney general in over 40 years. Keith Ellison — the prominent Democratic congressman and No. 2 at the Democratic National Committee — is putting that streak to the test.

Rocked by accusations of domestic abuse, Ellison has fallen behind former Minnesota Republican state legislator Doug Wardlow, according to a poll this week. And while each candidate has tagged the other as too far outside the mainstream to be the state’s top law enforcement official, in reality the race revolves around Ellison and what voters make of the misconduct allegations he’s facing.

The outcome could have consequences far outside the state as attorneys general across the country have taken a critical role in fighting many of President Donald Trump’s policies in court.