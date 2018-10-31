Kellyanne Conway yanks White House title from Twitter

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway has removed her White House title from her Twitter bio, leaving her profile blank.

It’s uncertain why the title was removed from Conway’s account, and the White House declined to comment on the record to the Washington Examiner. In a Fox News appearance later Tuesday evening, Conway was introduced by anchor Bret Baier as “counselor to the president,” her usual job title.

Earlier this month, the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint with the Office of Special Counsel for potential violations of the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using their office to campaign for or against political candidates.