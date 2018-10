(The Hill) A Republican candidate running for Congress in New Jersey shared a photo of a letter he received that threatened his children and called on him to drop out of the race

Jay Webber, a North Jersey state assemblyman, shared a photo of the letter on Twitter, as well as a photo of a cut-up campaign sign that was apparently delivered with the note.

“What the f— is wrong with you… you scumbag?” the letter reads. “You BETTER hope that you don’t win! Or else. How many kids do you have… 7? Unlucky 7.”