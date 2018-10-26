Mail-bomb suspect arrested in Florida

A 56-year-old man was arrested Friday in Florida and will be charged in connection with a dozen packages containing explosive devices addressed to top Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, according to the Justice Department.

Senior law-enforcement sources have identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc of Aventura, Florida.

Law enforcement officials were seen transporting a white van covered with photos of President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and others. Several of the photos were disparaging of Obama, Clinton and others, with targets on their images. One coupled the CNN logo with “dishonest media.”

The suspect had prior arrests for terroristic threats, a law-enforcement source told Fox News.

Records available on the internet showed Sayoc has owned a company called Native American Catering & Vending and another named Proud Native America One Low Price Drycleaning.

The early evidence suggests Sayoc was making no effort to hide.

His photo-covered van was so conspicuous in the past few days that many people had posted photos of it to social media, Fox News reported on air.

At a news conference in Washington, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Sayoc faces five federal charges and up to 58 years in prison.

The five charges are interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting federal officers.

The Justice Department said Sayoc will be prosecuted in New York City.

The official charge sheet says investigators found fingerprints on the package sent to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and a “possible DNA association between a sample collected from a piece of the IED inside two of the envelopes containing IEDs and a sample previously collected from Sayoc.”

President Trump addressed the arrest at the beginning of remarks at the 2018 Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House.

“We must never allow political violence to take root in America,” the president said, promising “swift and certain justice.”

More package bombs

Federal agents and Miami-Dade County Police Department officers on Thursday were focused on a mail facility in Opa-locka, Florida, where some of the packages were believed to have originated.

Two more packages containing explosive devices were discovered Friday. One in Florida was addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and another in New York addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

And another two packages were discovered in California, one to Democratic donor Tom Steyer, who has called for Trump’s impeachment, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

The package mailed to Clapper was addressed to CNN’s New York offices. On Wednesday a package for former CIA Director John Brennan also was addressed to CNN’s Manhattan offices, prompting an evacuation.

On Thursday, two packages addressed to former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro, a critic of the Trump administration, were turned over to the FBI for investigation.

The packages were similar to the ones addressed to Obama, Clinton, activist billionaire George Soros, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan and Waters.

Claimed to be Native American

On Sayoc’s Facebook page were photos and videos of himself at Trump rallies in October 2016 and wearing a MAGA hat in front of the U.S. Capitol in 2017.

In 2002, Sayoc was convicted in Dade County, Florida, of a threat to “throw, place, project or discharge any destructive device.”

In social media posts he claimed to be a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. His LinkedIn page indicates, however, he is Filipino.

He also posted photos indicating he is a bodybuilder and worked at a strip club.

No post mark on packages

New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill said Thursday investigators were reviewing security video to identify a courier believed to have delivered the package to CNN’s office. The package had stamps but no post mark.

O’Neill told CNN he was “pretty sure those images will be caught on video, and we’ll be able to find out where that person came from before they entered the building and where they went to after.”

FBI investigators gathering fingerprints, DNA evidence and other clues to identify the culprit said Thursday the fact that none of the devices were detonated bolstered their efforts.

A sophisticated imaging system that photographs each piece of mail processed by the U.S. Postal Service was used to try to determine the origin of the parcel. The system helped identify the woman who sent poison ricin through the mail to President Obama and then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2013.

The pipe bombs sent to CNN’s studios, Clinton’s New York home and Obama’s Washington, D.C., residence Wednesday morning were packed with shards of glass, the London Sun reported.

The devices, however, apparently were meant to terrorize rather than to be deployed, according to bomb experts.

An image on the device sent to Brennan appears to be a parody of an ISIS flag taken from an internet meme. NBC News reported

Waters: Trump must ‘take responsibility’

Waters said in an interview Wednesday she has no fear after being targeted by two packages containing pipe bombs.

“We have to keep to doing what we’re doing in order to make this country right; that’s what I intend to do, and as the young people say, ‘I ain’t scared,'” Waters told Blavity News.

In June, Waters famously called for public harassment of Republicans.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters told supporters.

Waters’ call came a week after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and senior adviser Stephen Miller were harassed at restaurants. Days later, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and family members was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant.

In her interview Wednesday, however, Waters called on Trump to “take responsibility for the kind of violence that we are seeing for the first time in different ways.”

“I think the president of the United States has been dog-whistling to his constituency, making them believe that their problems are caused by those people over there,” she said.

Trump, in remarks Wednesday at the White House, called the attacks “abhorrent.”

“We are extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning, and we will get to the bottom of it,” he said.

A former staffer for Hillary Clinton blamed Trump for inciting the “hate and violence” behind the attack.

“Irrespective of what this person’s political leanings or motivations are, we are living in an atmosphere where hate and violence have been not only incited but condoned by Donald Trump,” Philippe Reines, former deputy assistant secretary of state, said in an MSNBC interview.

Trump also was the target of blame in a New York Times op-ed Wednesday by Alexander Soros, son of the activist billionaire.

The younger Soros, who serves as deputy chairman of his father’s Open Society Foundation, said “vitriol” that once was on the fringe was mainstreamed by Trump in 2016.

“While the responsibility lies with the individual or individuals who sent these lethal devices to my family home and Mr. Obama’s and Ms. Clinton’s offices, I cannot see it divorced from the new normal of political demonization that plagues us today,” he wrote.

Newsweek posted a story Wednesday afternoon suggesting the Republican candidate for governor in Florida, Rep. Ron De Santis, was to blame for the bomb threats because he used the common metaphor “the kiss of death” in an email dispatch the day before

The Hill reported Thursday a woman was photographed holding a sign that read “Democrats Fake News Fake Bombs” outside the Broward College building hosting a debate between De Santis and Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum.

Divided States of America

With less than two weeks until the midterm elections, a new survey found more than 8 in 10 Americans think the country is greatly divided about important values.

According to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, few Americans believe the divide will be healed anytime soon.

Only 20 percent of Americans say they think the country will become less divided over the next few years, and 39 percent think things will get worse.