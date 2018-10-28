Major league

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

With his baseball and bat in hand, Petey walked to home plate in an empty baseball field.

He threw the ball up in the air and announced, “I am the best ballplayer ever!”

He swung with all his power, but missed.

He did the same thing and missed again. He picked up the ball, tossed it up one more time and said, “I am the best ball player in the world!”

Then he swung and missed again.

“Wow! he said. “What a pitcher!”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND

Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of

the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



