(Louisville Herald-Leader) An Owensboro man is taking heat online after complaining about how he was treated when he and his 5-year-old son went to a Halloween event dressed in Nazi garb.

Bryant Goldbach took to Facebook to vent after he and his family attended the Trail of Treats in Owensboro Thursday night.

He posted a photograph of himself and his son in which he wore what appeared to be a Nazi officer’s uniform, and the boy wore a suit, swastika armband and Hitler-style mustache.