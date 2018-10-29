McAuliffe: Hillary 'never going to be on a ballot again'

(GRABIEN) — Hillary Clinton’s longtime confidante and fund-raiser, Terry McAuliffe, says the frequent presidential candidate is officially giving up.

After sparking curiosity Friday when saying she would still like to be president, McAuliffe responded and tamped down the speculation, saying Clinton “is never going to be on the ballot again.”

“It’s hard for Hillary. She got three million more votes than Donald Trump did in the last presidential election. But I feel confident in saying I think Hillary is never going to be on the ballot again, I think she is done running for elected office. She’s going to be out helping candidates. But I feel very confident in saying she’s not going to run for president.”