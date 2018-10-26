McCaskill claim: Not 1 of those 'crazy Democrats'

(Washington Times) In the final stretch of a tight Senate race in increasingly red Missouri, Sen. Claire McCaskill turned against her own party in a new campaign radio ad that declares she is “not one of those crazy Democrats.”

The unusual message has been hitting the airwaves in central Missouri for about a week, and it debuted as Republican challenger Josh Hawley’s internal campaign polls showed him taking a 7-percentage-point lead in a race that for months has been a dead heat.

The radio spot, which was first reported by CNN, features voices of two middle-aged men discussing the race. They take a few shots at Mr. Hawley for being a “man in a hurry” and spending to much time at the gym before turning their attention to the two-term incumbent.