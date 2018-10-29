Merkel won't seek re-election in Germany

(GUARDIAN) — Angela Merkel has announced she will not seek another term as German chancellor when her mandate finishes in 2021, ending more than a decade in which she has dominated European politics.

Speaking after disastrous regional elections in Hesse and Bavaria for her Christian Democrats and its Bavaria-only sister party, Merkel said she saw the results as a “clear signal that things can’t go on as they are”.

She said she would not stand as party leader at the CDU conference in December and at the next elections in 2021 she would not seek another term as chancellor, announcing her complete withdrawal from politics after that date.