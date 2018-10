(FOX) — A caravan of Central American migrants attempting to reach the U.S. border took a rest break on Sunday, stopping in Tapanatepec, Mexico.

The news came the same day that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced that the military has already begun delivering countermeasures to the southern border.

The Pentagon has sent jersey barriers in conjunction with plans to deploy active-duty troops there, and full details of the number of troops to be deployed as well as their roles should be announced Sunday night, he told reporters.