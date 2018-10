(DAILY MAIL) — Boston gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger Jr. has reportedly been killed in prison shortly after he was transferred to a prison in West Virginia.

Bulger was listed as transferred on Tuesday to USP Hazelton, a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills.

Boston-based reporter Michele McPhee, citing sources, said on Tuesday that Bulger had been killed behind bars in the facility.