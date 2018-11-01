'Unprecedented' 98% percent positive rating for 'Gosnell'

Despite a near complete blackout of national media coverage, the controversial film “Gosnell; The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer” has scored a 98% percent positive rating from movie fans on RottenTomatoes.com.

Producers tell WND it’s “unprecedented” and “by far the highest audience score of any feature film currently in theaters.”

The massive wave of popularity among fans is in sharp contrast to establishment-media critics who have mostly refused to review the film. Despite being made available to all critics, the film was only reviewed by two major publications, the Los Angeles Times and TheWrap.com.

While “Gosnell” has a 98% score from 1,439 viewers who rated the film, only 11 reviews from professional critics have been posted at RottenTomatoes, earning only a 55% positive rating.

“We are thrilled and honored to have such a wonderful reaction from viewers,” noted the film’s producer, Phelim McAleer. “They have responded in unprecedented numbers with overwhelming positive reviews. Many have said it changed their lives.”

“This sends a message to the mainstream media. Your attempt to blacklist this film didn’t work. The people have spoken. The cover-up stops now.”

“Gosnell” is the true story of the investigation and trial of abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell – his 30 year killing spree and the political and media establishment that tried to cover it up. The trial became hugely controversial after it went mostly uncovered amid allegations that the left-leaning media establishment was censoring a story that shone a negative light on abortion. Eventually the trial was covered by the mainstream media after a massive citizen-journalist and social-media campaign.

Some of the positive reviews from audience members at RottenTomatoes include:

“I thought this movie represented the truth about abortion without making the audience sit thru too much blood and gore. I am pro life and have always been active in this issue but was afraid to go see this movie because I am so sensitive to the killing of innocent babies. But this was well done and should make everyone ponder why our culture is so defensive of this genocide.”

“Riveting. Explains the continuing news blackout and reluctance of movie theaters to even display Gosnell movie posters–they’re afraid people can and will think for themselves. Too bad real movie critics are hypocritical, intolerant cowards, otherwise they would see Gosnell isn’t about abortion, but fruitcakes like Hannibal.”

“Media tried to blackout his trial, then they tried to blackout the Gosnell movie. Almost everybody tried sweeping this story under the rug to avoid bad PR for abortion. Gosnell, a serial killer, smugly hoped this would protect him. Thankfully it didn’t. I highly recommend that you see this chilling movie.”

“This is a must-see movie, so if you missed it in theaters, be sure to check it out on dvd. I thought it was a fair portrayal of the events – not overly ‘pro-choice’ or ‘pro-life.'”

Some excerpts of negative reviews from the critics include:

“The film never loses sight of the choir to which it is plainly preaching.” (Michael Rechtshaffen, Los Angeles Times)

“Properly ghoulish fact-based anti-abortion snooze-fest/sermon that preaches only to the choir.”

(Roger Moore, Movie Nation)

“A film that could have been taken seriously as a drama – a politically one-sided but nonetheless competent drama — devolves into ghoulish sideshow grotesquery.” (William Bibbiani, TheWrap.com)

