JFK items hit auction block ahead of assassination anniversary

(TMZ) John F. Kennedy fans can hit the jackpot with tons of personal items belonging to the famous Prez … assuming they have a small fortune to spare.

The guys over at RR Auction have a bunch of JFK’s stuff including his Harvard cardigan sweater and assassination-related items … like an original window sash from the Texas School Book Depository and a Lee Harvey Oswald handwritten letter.

JFK’s sweater is expected to fetch upwards of $30k. The window sash could go for $25k. It has its original glass and dark green paint just as it did on November 22, 1963 … the day Oswald opened fire from the book depository, killing President Kennedy.