Mystery illness: Boy, 2, has arms, legs amputated

(WTTV) — INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A local boy is recovering after a mystery illness forced doctors to amputate the lower half of all four of his limbs. While his family dealt with the news, his mother was about to deliver his baby sister.

2-year-old Jeremiah began running a fever in late September. His family had been playing at Rhodius Park the day before. His mother, Ashley Cox, had just gone on maternity leave from her job when Jeremiah began running a fever.

When his parents brought him to Riley Children’s Hospital, his health rapidly declined. Purple bruise-like marks began covering his body in minutes.