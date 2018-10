(SFGATE) — A bride who spent her honeymoon in Belize returned to her Florida home with more than just lovely memories of Mayan ruins and crystal-clear Caribbean lagoons.

Little did she know that she had picked up a bug during the trip.

The 36-year-old woman didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary for two months. But what she thought was a pimple on the left side of her groin began to itch. An insect bite seemed possible, so she went to see her doctor, who thought it was likely a spider had bitten her and the wound had become infected.