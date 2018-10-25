NOAA: Super Typhoon Yutu strongest ever on U.S. soil

(USA Today) HAGATNA, Guam – With sustained winds of 178 mph as its eye passed directly over the island of Tinian, Super Typhoon Yutu was the strongest storm on record to ever hit U.S. soil and tied for the most powerful storm on earth in 2018, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Tinian has been devastated by Typhoon Yutu,” Mayor Joey P. San Nicolas said Thursday. “The homes, main roads have been destroyed. Our critical infrastructure has been compromised. We currently have no power and water. Our ports at this time are inaccessible and several points within the island are inaccessible.”

The power plant has been damaged, and the power “distribution system is completely destroyed,” San Nicolas said.