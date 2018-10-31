Not as quite as bad -- yet

Thank you, Pat [“Is this worse than 1986?”]. In recent months (years actually) I have thought things are worse now than during the Vietnam War era. Your most recent article reminds me that no, as you say, “Not yet,” not quite.

It certainly seems things are certainly just as contentious, though, and that especially is true among our so-called “leaders.” There is definitely less civility on display by politicians these days; rancor is the new status quo for politicians in the 21st century. Today’s politicians are behaving much like their predecessors did in mid-19th century America, during the years leading up to the Civil War.

Regarding HHH’s quote about extremist elements trying to destroy the Democrat Party, they didn’t exactly do that, they hijacked and transformed the jackass party. It has become a party so extreme, I cannot believe more have not abandoned it.

Tim