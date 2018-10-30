By Marty Gottesfeld

Three days before apparent anti-Trump neo-Nazi Robert D. Bowers entered Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, yelling “All Jews must die,” and opening fire, killing 11 and wounding six, including four police officers, the Boston-based NPR station WGBH aired the above 94-second rant openly advocating physical violence against President Trump. (Listen above.)

States the caller, speaking of the president: “Somebody needs to punch him in the nose, in the public. Someone needs to knock him down in the middle of Fifth Avenue. … All arrogant things need to be knocked down once in a while.”

While a lot has been said recently about opposing political violence and those who call for it – including by WGBH – no one has taken down the Wednesday, Oct. 24, episode of “Boston Public Radio” hosted by Jim Braude and Margery Eagan, which contains the segment, nor has anyone at the station excised the offending minute and a half from the archived show recording. So, while WGBH and its parent NPR have spent days decrying political violence since, the full unedited episode of “Boston Public Radio” in which hosts Braude and Eagan gave this eager-for-violence caller a platform is still available for download on iTunes.

Neither did Apple immediately return a request for comment prior to publication as to whether the episode violates its policies and if so what, if anything, it intends to do in response to any such violations.

Meanwhile, information gleaned from the synagogue shooter’s social media posts paints a picture of a disturbed individual who was not very happy with President Trump and who it seems likely would have agreed with the sentiment expressed on the air in Boston last Wednesday.

Though it’s not precisely clear as of yet why Robert D. Bowers felt so strongly against Trump, the president certainly has been an outspoken voice in support of Israel, and earlier this year he orchestrated the hotly contested move of the U.S. Embassy there from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem.

The following have been taken from the suspect’s social media posts:

