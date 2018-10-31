Obamas get rights to make anti-Trump Netflix show

(DEADLINE) — Deadline has learned that Michael Lewis’ latest book The Fifth Risk has been acquired by Barack and Michelle Obama under their Netflix production deal for a possible series aimed to help people better understand the inner workings of the government.

We understand that the Obamas are exploring projects but nothing specifically has yet gotten a greenlight. Lewis will reveal the news about the Obamas optioning The Fifth Risk on Katie Couric’s Thursday podcast.

The Fifth Risk, which hit shelves on Oct. 2 from W.W. Norton, follows the chaos and mismanagement that ensued in the departments of Energy, Agriculture and Commerce in the handoff from President Barack Obama to President Donald Trump.