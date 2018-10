(WXIA) Police body cameras recorded an officer telling a citizen to “suck my d***” during an otherwise-calm custody dispute.

Officer Travis Wick resigned from the Griffin Police Department after begging Police Chief Mike Yates not to fire him.

Officer Wick was one of two officers responding to a call for help from Andrew Orahoske, who is locked in a custody fight for his daughter. The Griffin officers told Orahoske that they could not take the girl from her mother without a signed order by a judge.