Pope: Church 'persecuted' by accusations from devil

(ABC) — Pope Francis wrapped up a monthlong meeting of bishops dedicated to young people by saying Saturday the Catholic Church was being “persecuted” and “dirtied” by accusations from the devil — an apparent reference to claims that he covered up for a sexual predator that have thrown his papacy into turmoil.

The Argentine pope made the comments to about 250 bishops, 30 young people and a handful of nuns who had just approved a 60-page final document at the close of a synod on how the church can better minister to today’s youth.

The sex abuse scandal, as well welcoming gays into the church and giving women a greater say in decision-making, were major topics of debate during the synod and featured in the final document. Those issues were also the ones that received the most contested votes as bishops voted “placet” or “non placet” — yay or nay — on each of the 167 paragraphs.