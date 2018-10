(Russia Today) Sinead O’Connor, the eccentric Grammy-winning Irish singer who famously ripped up a photo of the Pope live on television, has announced her conversion to Islam, a decision that has been met with both congratulations and scorn.

In a tweet disclosing her new religious beliefs – as well as her new name – O’Connor said that she was “proud to have become a Muslim,” and that accepting Islam as the true faith is “the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey.”