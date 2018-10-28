Prayer-room conditions upset Muslim students

(COLLEGE FIX) — Muslim students at Columbia University are so irked at the conditions of on-campus prayer rooms that they’ve started a video campaign calling for improvements.

Muslim Student Association complaints include cleanliness and access issues, and “a lack of space in which female Muslim students feel comfortable praying.”

The Columbia Spectator reports the campus currently has four prayers spaces available, but Muslim students claim these “do not adequately meet the current needs” of the community. In addition, “aspects of the prayer spaces have discouraged them from being used for prayer,” and some students have felt humiliated “due to the lack of respect shown to holy spaces.”