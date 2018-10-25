Pre-spin? Top Dem downplays blue wave

(TOWNHALL) – It’s not just Bernie Sanders. The man in charge of getting Democrats elected nationally is throwing cold water on the “blue wave” talking point that has energized liberals – including and especially members of the media – for months. With roughly two weeks until election day, Tom Perez is downplaying his party’s chances. What is his motivation for doing so? We’ll discuss that in a moment, but first, here’s the clip from his CNN appearance:

“I don’t use the term ‘blue wave,'” says DNC chair Tom Perez as a new poll shows President Trump’s approval rate at its highest. “I always talk about the need for the blocking and tackling. … To make sure you’re leading with your values, and that’s how we’ve been winning” – New Day (@NewDay) October 22, 2018

I’d argue there are three things going on here: (1) Expectations management. If Democrats win, say, 30 House seats in November, that’ll be enough to eke out a majority, but it’ll feel underwhelming compared to the anti-Trump landslide progressives have been envisioning. By trying to convince voters that the party may not perform all that well in November, Perez is attempting to mitigate widespread public anticipation of a dominant showing. Diminished expectations would make post-election crowing or spinning easier.